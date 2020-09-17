We got our first glimpse at Resident Evil Village 4 months ago, during the PS5 reveal event, so it was no surprise that during last nights showcase from Sony we got another look at the upcoming survival-horror game from Capcom.

The eighth game in the series, Village is taking the series away from the swamps of Louisiana and into the snowy, creepy hills where the titular village finds itself. Carrying on the story of Ethan and Mia started in the seventh game, Village looks like it will also have series regular Chris Redfield involved, as well as a nod to everyone's favourite merchant from the series towards the end of the trailer. Check it out below.

After the action-heavy Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 , Capcom went back to straight-up horror with the seventh game, switching the perspective to first-person, as well as using a new engine to develop the game in. The RE Engine developed by Capcom for Resident Evil 7 gave the series a new weightier and more realistic look and feel, something we saw incorporated into the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3.

We already know that Village will be the longest title on the new engine, and with a live-action Netflix series on the way, fans of the series have plenty to look forward to going into 2021.