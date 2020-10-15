Resident Evil: Village details, including more on Chris Redfield and the village itself

The latest issue of Japanese video game magazine Famitsu has a feature on Resident Evil: Village including new details and an interview with producers Tsuyoshi Kanda and Pete Fabiano.

These details were translated by Alex Aniel, author of Itchy, Tasty: An Unofficial History of Resident Evil.

Famitsu confirmed that it was the real Chris Redfield who took Resident Evil 7’s Ethan to the titular village but, according to the producers, “we can't tell you why he's doing what he's doing right now.”

When Ethan arrives in the village, he finds a photo of villagers holding hands in a prayer circle, of sorts. The dangerous creatures seen in the trailers appear to be protecting the villagers.

The creatures themselves “can't speak a language, but they do behave as a pack/swarm and can even wield weapons.” Suggesting they are far from mindless beasts or perhaps they are controlled by someone else?

The producers could not confirm whether the mysterious villager in the trenchcoat was the merchant from Resident Evil 4 but they did confirm he would be important to Ethan’s survival.

Mia's picture book stories, as first seen in the most recent trailer, will be featured in the actual story and depict a story very similar to what Ethan is experiencing.

The village itself is said to be a protagonist in the story, producers Tsuyoshi Kanda and Pete Fabiano clarified that “the village and villagers have a presence in on par with the protagonists themselves.”

Resident Evil: Village is set to hit PC and next-gen consoles early 2021.