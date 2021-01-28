Resident Evil Village actor Jeanette Maus has died at age 39

Jeanette Maus, the actor responsible for one of Resident Evil Village's big breakout characters, has died at the age of 39 after an eight-month battle with colon cancer.

It was announced today that Maus passed away on Sunday, through the Instagram account of John Rosenfeld Studios, the drama school where she taught for nearly a decade.

One of the breakout stars of the recent Resident Evil Village showcase were the Daughters, allies to the imposing Lady Dimitrescu, capable of turning into a swarm of bugs. This character became instantly iconic, with fan art and cosplay erupting across the internet within hours of their big reveal.

It is a tragic loss to the world of acting, but the Resident Evil fanbase will ensure she is remembered forever.

Capcom's Dev 1 team paid tribute to Jeanette today via a tweet.

Among the survivors mourning her loss are fiancé, actor Dusty Warren, also a fellow acting teacher at John Rosenfeld Studios.

Jeanette Maus also had Crohn's disease and had recently contacted COVID-19. A GoFundMe was set up to help her medical expenses, and it is still receiving donations.

Rest in Peace, Jeanette.