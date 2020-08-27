Resident Evil is getting a live-action Netflix series

Netflix confirmed earlier today that the Capcom series will be coming to the streaming platform, with Supernatural's Andrew Dabb taking lead as head writer.

Split into eight hour-long episodes, the story will play out across two timelines. In the first, Jade and Billie Wesker have just moved to New Raccoon City, a move "forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing." As fans of the series will have probably been able to figure out, Jade and Billie are the children of series antagonist Albert Wesker. As the two teens spend more time in their new home, they come to learn that the city has its own secrets, along with the "dark secrets their father may be concealing."

This being a Resident Evil series, you can kind of guess where the second timeline will be. Set well over a decade into the future, a 30 year-old Jade finds herself on a planet with "six billion monsters - people and animals infected with the T-virus." Focusing on the "secrets from her past, about her sister, her father," the second timeline is where we're going to get all that zombie action that the series is known for.

It seems every videogame is getting some sort of television or movie adaption recently, from the Uncharted film with Tom Holland, through to a planned Call of Duty release or Monster Hunter coming next year, 2020 has seen a lot the world turn to gaming and it so to have Netflix.

“Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time. I'm incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world. For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before." Andrew Dabb - Showrunner/Executive Producer/Writer

The franchise has had a resurgence in the last few years, with remakes of classics like Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 being well received, while the seventh title recently became the best-selling game in the series. With a follow-up titled 'Village' announced for the PS5 back in June and Resident Evil 7 coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC and console in September, it doesn't look like the series is going away anytime soon.