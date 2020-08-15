Resident Evil 8: Village rumoured to be longest RE Engine title in the franchise

Need more scare for your buck? That was a fair criticism levelled at Resident Evil 3’s remake, a great title that ran far too short for many players.

Concerned that the franchise may be regressing in terms of content, a Twitter user said the following to @AestheticGamer1, a noted industry insider with a good track record:

“Can’t wait to pay 70$ for next DLC sized game like RE3R. Thank you Capcom, very cool.”

AestheticGamer responded by hinting that Resident Evil 8: Village will indeed be a lot longer than Resident Evil 3.

“I'm only talking about RE8 right now but people know RE4 is also coming up at this point. RE8 will be the longest RE Engine game to date, & without saying too much the other stuff coming up should follow a similar trend.”

The RE Engine was developed by Capcom for Resident Evil 7, giving the series a new weightier and more realistic look and feel. It was used to terrifying effect in that game and went on to be used in the superb remakes for Resident Evil 2 and 3.

Resident Evil 7 clocks in at about 9 hours, maybe less if you have nerves of steel and a steady aim, whereas Resident Evil 2’s remake is roughly 13 hours in total. This suggests Resident Evil 8 will exceed 13 hours.

The phrasing of being the longest RE Engine game also suggests it will not top Resident Evil 4’s 16-hour mark so it is safe to guess between 14 and 15 hours of game time in Resident Evil 8.

Furthermore, the comment concluded by saying that subsequent games would also increase in length which would be Resident Evil 4’s remake. Since the original was already 16 hours long, and previous remakes have expanded their narratives appropriately, it is to be expected that the RE4 remake will also grow in size.

As a Resident Evil fan from day one who fell out of love with the series after the incredible fourth instalment, it has been reinvigorating go see the franchise find its roots again with the bone-chilling throwback feel of Resident Evil 7 and the energised modern reinventions of two old classics, so I can only hope for more great things to come with Resident Evil 8 and the Resident Evil 4 Remake.