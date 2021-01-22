Resident Evil 7 may be getting ready to scare the next-generation

A well-established Resident Evil series leaker has suggested Resident Evil 7 will be getting a next-gen upgrade.

Although nothing was mentioned during last night's Resident Evil Showcase, Dusk Golem (who managed to reveal Resident Evil 8, now known as Village, ahead of Capcom's official announcement) says the modern-classic reboot will be getting a next-gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

While it is odd that Capcom did not reveal this at last night's showcase, there is plenty of time for them to drop that bombshell between now and the proposed 7th May 2021 release date for Resident Evil: Village. Hopefully, this update drops shortly before Village, so fans of the series can get in one more Resident Evil 7 replay before diving into Capcom's next chapter of terror.