Resident Evil 4 Remake is being rebooted; will delay the release until as late as 2023

The Resident Evil Showcase revealed plenty of new information on Resident Evil: Village and a new multiplayer game, but conspicuous by its absence was any sort of announcement for the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

A remake of the Resident Evil franchise's game-changing entry is inevitable after the first three games received acclaimed remakes in quick succession, the lack of any sign of a Resident Evil 4 announcement has been strange. Still, there is a good reason for it. After creative differences, the game has reportedly been rebooted, forcing Capcom to reassign the project to their mainline development team.

Originally the project was assigned to M-Two, the studio responsible for the Resident Evil 3 Remake. A VGC report now suggests their role has been "significantly reduced" following a project review, now, Capcom Division 1, the studio responsible for the core Resident Evil and Devil May Cry titles, will be taking over as the primary on this project.

The report claims M-Two was approaching the project as a shot-for-shot remake, which is understandable when the original is a peerless classic. However, Capcom is interested in incorporating new ideas that were not present in the original Resident Evil 4. Given how recent Resident Evil games have been taking bigger chances with the formula to great success, it makes sense to keep pushing the formula in new and exciting directions.

The sources attached to the story stressed this is not unusual for Capcom, and other titles have seen similar pivots during development. However, such creative shifts mean the Resident Evil 4 Remake will likely be pushed into 2022 or perhaps 2023.