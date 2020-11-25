Red Dead Online is going it alone in December

Rockstar Games has revealed Red Dead Online will be available as a standalone purchase from 1st December.

Players will now be able to buy Red Dead Online on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Launcher, Epic Games Store or Steam without downloading the main story. Red Dead Online will debut as a standalone at a special introductory discount of 75% off. This offer will last until 15th February 2021.

Rockstar Games already announced that GTA Online would be coming to PS5 as a free standalone game so this is an obvious extension of that. The logic of not offering Red Dead for free perhaps comes down to the simple fact that GTA V has sold well enough and GTA Online makes enough money for Rockstar that it can be given away for free and still turn a profit, much like Fortnite.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a masterpiece, but it is not the monster hit that GTA V continues to be, and Red Dead Online's level of support both from players and devs reflects that. Selling it as a discounted standalone, without the need to invest in the massive solo campaign, may well be a way to lure in some avid MMO fans who want to try being a cowboy for once. Perhaps an increased player base will help the game get some more substantial support. GTA Online gets new locations and elaborate storylines, Red Dead Online gets new jobs to grind away at, so there is a good reason why players continue to enjoy GTA Online at this point. It may need more than just a discount to pull players away from the world of Los Santos.