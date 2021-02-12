Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming to PS5 this June

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will finally be dropping out of a hole in the space-time continuum and come to PS5 on 11th June.

One of Insomniac's most beloved franchises, Ratchet & Clank will be joining the next generation with Rift Apart, which sees our heroes leaping through tears in the fabric of the universe, and travelling through all new dimensions.

The game is set to make full use of the PS5's SSD loading times to make such incredible feats possible and, despite its cutesy nature, still looks like one of the most truly next-generation titles to emerge in this gen's debut year.

Pre-orders are available now for Standard and Deluxe Editions. The bonuses available for pre-orders are new armour (based on Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando) and a blaster (from 2016's Ratchet & Clank), plus a digital copy of the soundtrack. The Deluxe Edition also comes with more armour, a new photo mode sticker pack, bonus in-game materials, and an art book.