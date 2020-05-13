RamdoMaZer announced for release on the Atari STe and Falcon this year

Bitmap Soft are to release puzzler RandoMaZer on the Atari STe and Falcon later this year. The physical release will include the game on 3.5" floppy disc, a RandoMaZer sticker, A4 Collector's poster and a full colour manual.

Challenge your mind and have a whole lot of fun doing it as you manoeuvre your marbles through a maze to reach the target. RandoMaZer transposes the classic marble maze game on to the Atari STe platform, including additional elements such as power-ups, hazard obstacles and signposts to decipher.

The game is requires 1MB RAM and supports mouse, keyboard, Jagpad and joystick controls.

A demo is available to download now here.