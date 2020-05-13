RamdoMaZer announced for release on the Atari STe and Falcon this year

Platforms: Retro
1 minute read
Posted by Gaming News Published

Bitmap Soft are to release puzzler RandoMaZer on the Atari STe and Falcon later this year. The physical release will include the game on 3.5" floppy disc, a RandoMaZer sticker, A4 Collector's poster and a full colour manual.

Challenge your mind and have a whole lot of fun doing it as you manoeuvre your marbles through a maze to reach the target. RandoMaZer transposes the classic marble maze game on to the Atari STe platform, including additional elements such as power-ups, hazard obstacles and signposts to decipher.

The game is requires 1MB RAM and supports mouse, keyboard, Jagpad and joystick controls.

A demo is available to download now here.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags RandoMaZer
Category news

Latest Articles