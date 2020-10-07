Mortal Kombat 11 is preparing for a big announcement this week. A brief teaser trailer declares that the announcement is coming 8th October. The teaser, quite surprisingly, seems to hint at Sylvester Stallone’s John Rambo is joining the game.

The teaser shows a Tarkatan engaged in a breakneck chase through dense forest. When creator Ed Boon posed the question of who was following them, one fan noted the similarities to a certain classic film.

I mean, they got the movie title wrong but that is definitely First Blood being referenced. This backs up reports, courtesy of Bloody Disgusting, of MK11 modder @thethiny discovering data files that reference three new characters: Rain, Mileena, and Rambo.

It’s likely the John Rambo we find in Mortal Kombat 11 will be from the more bloodthirsty, tone-deaf sequels because nobody wants to finish a round of MK and find their character reduced to tears as they contend with own PTSD. Sure, First Blood is the only good Rambo movie but it does not lend itself to action franchising; hence all those bloodthirsty, tone-deaf sequels.