Rambo and other characters confirmed for Mortal Kombat 11; Ultimate Edition coming

After the teasing yesterday, Mortal Kombat 11 has confirmed that John Rambo, Mileena and Rain will be added to the game as part of Kombat Pack 2.

The dynamic trailer gives the two returning characters a chance to shine before bringing out John Rambo to lay a hurt on everyone.

The trailer ends with the reveal of the Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition, which will come bundled with the Aftermath expansion and both Kombat packs along with free next-gen enhancements for both existing owners and new Ultimate Edition buyers. Because it can be done, Remedy.

The Ultimate Edition will arrive in time for the PS5 and Xbox Series X launches on 17th November.