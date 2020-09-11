Rainbow Six Siege will get a free next-gen upgrade because it’s really that easy

While Remedy and 505 Games scramble to justify charging a near-full retail price for players to upgrade Control to next-gen specifications, everyone else is happy to let you trade up for free.

Ubisoft is the latest to offer a free next-gen upgrade for existing customers with Rainbow Six Siege, which will have the game running at up to 120 frames per second at a 4K resolution on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The FPS team-based strategy game has been a consistent hit for the publisher, one of the best examples of a successful live-service title, offering regular quality of life updates and new content initially financed by Year passes but eventually becoming freely available to users to earn through a grind of microtransactions. The next big update will introduce Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher as a new operative, among a lot of essential UI and gameplay changes.

Rainbow Six Siege is fully monetised but it never feels necessary to get the most out of the game. In its 5+ years of existence, I have only picked up on Year pass and the experience has not suffered for slipping other years. I am privy to the maps, the existing roster of operatives is already robust enough without extras, and the core gameplay loop is near perfect. The game has a booming eSports culture surrounding it, it’s a game very much built to last.

This is why Ubisoft can afford to give free upgrades to users, they have an existing customer base that is happy to continue buying Year passes and purchase R6 tokens in the online store, there is no need to charge these fans for the same game twice.

While this is a great pro-consumer move, Ubisoft still has a way to go before they create a similarly positive corporate culture. We will continue to draw focus on these issues when discussing Ubisoft until evidence emerges that things have changed for the better.