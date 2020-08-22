Rainbow Six: Siege is losing that godawful Vote-to-Kick feature

Rainbow Six: Siege’s Year Five, Season Three update, called Shadow Legacy, is coming with a host of new game-changing updates as well as introducing Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher as a new operative.

One of the smaller, less publicised feature changes being made is the removal of the Vote-To-Kick player feature.

Tucked away at the bottom of the very detailed Shadow Legacy patch notes page it reads: Vote-To-Kick Removal (Later in the season).

Vote-To-Kick was designed as a way of letting players police their own, voting to kick toxic or detrimental players in a round, but it became a weapon for the toxic players. Players would find themselves getting banged up on and voted out of games for no reason, sometimes even before the game had a chance to start. Genuinely toxic players, such as the ones who will headshot one of their own teammates at the start of the round, would not be voted out because they brought friends into the game to shield them from a vote.

A feature made with good intentions, abused by the people it was supposed to target against the people who needed protecting. The feature needed removing long before now but this is definitely a case of better late than never.

The Shadow Legacy update will be providing refinements to the existing report features, including adding a new in-game notification to let you know when reported players have been sanctioned rather than having to search your email for a response. With these improvements to replayed reporting and developer feedback, the vote-to-kick feature is surplus to requirements and can finally tape the double-tap to the skull that it has sorely needed.