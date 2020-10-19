Rainbow Six Siege is coming to Game Pass

Ubisoft’s competitive team-based shooter, Rainbow Six Siege, is coming to Xbox Game Pass if this weirdly elaborate teaser tweet is to be believed.

That’s six rainbows and a siege so unless there is a game called Mega Pride Trebuchet out there, the true candidate seems clear.

There is no confirmation if this will be an Xbox and PC release or if it’s exclusive to Xbox but Rainbow Six Siege is a terrific addition to Game Pass. This potentially opens up the game to a player base that may have been wary to jump into a game this deep into its run because after five years (with four seasons per year) of updates, it would seem like an intimidating purchase. Game Pass takes that hesitation out of the equation.

With the Splinter Cell tinged Operation Shadow Legacy already released and Year 5 Season 4 due this December, on top of a free next-gen upgrade, this is a great time to get involved in the siege.