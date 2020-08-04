Rainbow Six: Siege is one of the diamonds in an altogether rough, crowded FPS shooter marketplace. A game that favours strategy, patience and good teamwork over absolute bedlam, Rainbow Six: Siege has been a frequent presence in my game library since release.

One particularly fun aspect of the title is the limited events; 2018’s Left 4 Dead-like ‘Outbreak’ event was incredibly entertaining and a substantial shift in style and tone over the core game, so popular was Outbreak that Ubisoft is currently turning it into its own game; Rainbow Six: Quarantine.

Today, Ubisoft launches the latest limited event for Rainbow Six: Siege, a sci-fi themed series called M.U.T.E. Protocol. It looks like the game is taking some heavy cues from CD Projekt Red’s upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 with their neon-soaked mega-tower setting and outlandish new abilities.

While the core gameplay loop appears to be based on the original Siege format, M.U.T.E. Protocol livens it up with a series of new sci-fi inspired abilities such as ‘morphing’, which allows the attacking team to switch between Operator and Drone forms by entering and exiting Observation Tools. Meanwhile, the defending team can now teleport around the map using bulletproof cameras.

Players can choose all current Operators except for Twitch, Thatcher, Mozzie, Mute, Maestro, Valkyrie, Dokkaebi, Echo, Goyo, Clash, Montagne, Blitz, and Caveira. That is a notable chunk of names missing so hopefully the game offers enough variety and novelty to compensate for possibly losing your favourite Operator.

The event also comes with some futuristic cosmetics for Jackal, Lion, Ying, Kapkan, Mira, Mute, Oryx and Vigil, as well as an event-exclusive weapon skin. So while Mute will not be playable in the actual event, you can still get your cyberfix for your favourite Operator. You can obtain these cosmetics by completing special event challenged or by purchasing the packs with R6 credits of Renown and all Year Year 5 Pass owners get 10% off cosmetic packs and individual bundles.

The M.U.T.E. Protocol event runs from 4th August until 17th August so I may see you out there, I’ll be the guy you probably killed with massive amounts of ease.