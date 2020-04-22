The delayed Railway Empire is expected to arrive on the Switch in June. No confirmation whether signalling problems were to blame

Kalypso have announced that the delayed Railway Empire is finally pulling in to Platform N on 19th June. The Nintendo Switch release was originally scheduled for 14th February but leaves on the line put paid to that.

We thought the game was a decent railway management sim on release on PC and other consoles and will be a welcome addition to the Nintendo Switch strategy catalogue.

In Railway Empire you create an elaborate and wide-ranging rail network by purchasing over 40 different trains modelled in extraordinary detail, building railway stations, maintenance buildings, factories and tourist attractions to stay ahead of the competition. Hire and manage a talented workforce to ensure an efficient train service, while developing over 300 technologies, ranging from mechanical improvements to trains and workplace infrastructures, through five eras of technological innovation. However, the competition never sleeps with three rival tycoons all vying for business! Stay on top by attacking and sabotaging opponents through raids and industrial espionage.

Features: