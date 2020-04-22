The delayed Railway Empire is expected to arrive on the Switch in June. No confirmation whether signalling problems were to blame

Platforms: Nintendo Switch
2 minute read
Posted by Gaming News Published

Kalypso have announced that the delayed Railway Empire is finally pulling in to Platform N on 19th June. The Nintendo Switch release was originally scheduled for 14th February but leaves on the line put paid to that.

We thought the game was a decent railway management sim on release on PC and other consoles and will be a welcome addition to the Nintendo Switch strategy catalogue.

In Railway Empire you create an elaborate and wide-ranging rail network by purchasing over 40 different trains modelled in extraordinary detail, building railway stations, maintenance buildings, factories and tourist attractions to stay ahead of the competition. Hire and manage a talented workforce to ensure an efficient train service, while developing over 300 technologies, ranging from mechanical improvements to trains and workplace infrastructures, through five eras of technological innovation. However, the competition never sleeps with three rival tycoons all vying for business! Stay on top by attacking and sabotaging opponents through raids and industrial espionage.

Features:

  • Exploit the economic opportunities of the United States in an extensive campaign, working your way from coast to coast.
  • Build an empire by establishing a comprehensive rail network and optimising transportation of passengers and goods across North America.
  • Master challenges and objectives through a range of scenarios or create the perfect railway network without any financial pressure.
  • Run a custom network with 40 historically accurate locomotives and more than 30 different wagons.
  • Invest in over 300 new technologies across five eras to progress and maximise practicality and profits.
  • Compete with up to three rival companies and even sabotage others' efforts using bandits and spies.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Railway Empire
Category news

Latest Articles