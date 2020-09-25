Quantic Dream’s Fahrenheit: 15th Anniversary Edition to get a great looking physical release for PS4

Meridiem Games and Quantic Dream are teaming up to publish and distribute a physical boxed edition of Fahrenheit: 15th Anniversary Edition for PlayStation 4.

Fahrenheit (sometimes called Indigo Prophecy) was the first big breakout game from David Cage’s Quantic Dream. It set all of the standards Cage’s games would become famous for in games like Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human.

I loved Fahrenheit on release when I played it on Xbox, the way the game hinted that your choices (and by extension your lack of choices) would make an impact on the story going forward. Quantic Dream would not quite nail that formula until Detroit but it was an exciting germ of something that would grow over time. The story got a little out hand for my tastes at the time but, in hindsight, I respect how unwilling the game was to play it safe. It had a real ‘you’re either with us or f**k you’ energy. Which I think sums up the Quantic Dream philosophy nicely, they tell stories their own way and you either go with it or... you know.

The partnership with Meridiem Games will see a physical edition of Fahrenheit: 15th Anniversary Edition for PS4 across Europe and Australia.

This edition will arrive in late November and will include a specially created case and sleeve, sticker set, high quality printed artbook and a special letter written by the Quantic Dream team behind the original game.

The boxed edition of Fahrenheit: 15th Anniversary Edition will retail for £24.99 / €29.99.