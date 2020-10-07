Put your support behind this awesome LEGO Among Us idea

Among Us is the social deduction game that is taking the world by storm, to the extent that developer InnerSloth recently had to cancel their planned sequel less than a month after announcing it, just so they could put more support behind the original game while it goes through a surge of sudden popularity.

Among Us has propagated pop culture to the extent that Among Us memes are now flooding nearly every social media app that you own (and then probably Facebook in four months time) and now is surely the time for people to start thinking about merchandising possibilities.

One completely non-sus fan has been thinking just that with their proposal of an Among Us LEGO set, via the LEGO Ideas site.

LEGO Ideas is a website that allows fans to create and submit their own LEGO set ideas and fans can vote for the sets they like the most. Although never a guarantee, any set that becomes a reality will net the designer a 1% cut of the royalties.

The Among Us set was designed by MinifigsInDisguise and comes with a detailed recreation of the Skeld map (the best one, we all know it) and a great variety of crewmates and costumes, with a total of 1038 parts. The set currently has 3081 supporters with 586 days left. If LEGO is smart they will skip to the finish and capitalise on the huge success of Among Us right now.

You can throw your support behind this set, you can vote for it on the LEGO Ideas page.