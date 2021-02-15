Publisher 505 pick up Kickstarter hit, the Suikoden spiritual successor Eiyuden Chronicle

Eiyuden Chronicle is a new J-RPG from the creators of the beloved '90s classic Suikoden. It launched a Kickstarter on 27th July 2020, with a target of ¥53,808,516 (approx. £370,202), but the crowdfunding drive demolished that goal with a staggering ¥481,621,841 (approx. £3.4m).

Following the massive success of the Kickstart, Eiyuden Chronicle's fortunes continue to rise with 505 Games picking up the publishing rights.

505's most recent releases include the PC port of Death Stranding and Remedy's Control (Ultimate Edition controversy notwithstanding). Suikoden writer Yoshitaka Murayama said of the pick-up:

"Given 505 Games' success and history with titles like Bloodstained and Death Stranding and with the strong personal relationship we have developed with the people there, we feel we have the perfect partner."

Eiyuden Chronicle will be a real throwback for J-RPG fans, featuring a six-character battle system, 2D sprites, 3D backgrounds, and a story written by Murayama himself.

It is set for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2022.