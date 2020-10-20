PT will not be backwards compatible on PS5, says Konami

Konami has confirmed to GamesRadar that PT will not be backwards compatible on the PS5.

In an email, Konami stated, “the content will not be available on the PS Store, so users won’t be able to re-download the content through the backwards compatibility feature to the PS5.”

Our hopes were raised about the possibility of Hideo Kojima’s PT being transferable to PS5 hardware last week after eagle-eyed gamers noted that PT was not listed among the titles ineligible for backwards compatibility. Now it seems clear the reason PT was not listed is that it technically no longer exists.

Konami seems content to let their last masterpiece die when the last PS4 eventually breaks down. That is quite sad. Maybe Silent Hills is gone forever but that does not mean PT has no value, it is a landmark moment in video games and the horror genre as a whole and deserves to be preserved.