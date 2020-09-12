PS5 Showcase Revealed For Wednesday, 16th September

We're finally here.

The relentless game of chicken is over, now that Xbox revealed their long rumoured Xbox Series S and pricing for both the Series S and X. They definitely didn't plan on going first, but now there's nothing holding Sony back from having their big press week, and we now have confirmation that next Wednesday we'll get our last look at the PS5 before launch.

So what can we expect? Well, I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that we can expect the price and release date to be revealed. Anything less at this juncture would only cause frustration and give Sony a very negative press week instead of the hype train they're hoping to ramp up.

According to the post announcing the event on PlayStation Blog, we can also expect a look at first party titles that will be launching with the PS5 and beyond. This will most likely mean hard release dates for titles like Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart, Spider-Man Miles Morales and Bugsnax, all of which are slated for the PS5's launch window. We also might get a date for Demon's Soul's, something that could be a surprise launch game after news of it being rated in Japan and South Korea leaked, suggesting the game was closer to launch than we previously suspected.

I also wouldn't be surprised to see a few new things that Sony may have hiding under their hat, such as some games we may have not heard of yet. There's a lot that Sony could say on this front which makes it harder to predict, but rest assured we'll walk out of the showcase knowing the at least tentative dates for a few games, barring any delays that is.

The most important thing for us to see in my opinion would be a look inside the PS5. There's still a litany of things we don't know about the console, like what the rear I/O panel consists of, how the extendable storage will work, how the console will cool itself. We still don't know what the full UI will look like and how it will function, and we also don't know how services like Playstation Plus and Playstation Now will work. As important as the price is, we need to have an understanding as to how this will fit into the lives of everyone looking to get a PS5 this holiday, and the kind of experience we can expect beyond just what games we'll be able to play.

The showcase is set to run for about 40 minutes, and even though we need to get a lot of information out of that time it's still very possible we get all of this news. At the very least we will get key points like price and release date for the console along with when pre-orders open up, a few game release dates and a closer look at how the console will function. How much depth they go into any of this still remains to be seen.

So what do you think we'll see on Wednesday? Anything I missed? What specifically from what I've talked about would you like to see? Let us know on Twitter @GamingDigiFix.