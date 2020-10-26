PS4 load times drastically improve for titles such as The Last of Us after new patch

A new PS4 patch has reportedly improved loading times for some major first-party PS4 titles, including The Last of Us: Remastered.

Previous load times for the Naughty Dog classic could a few minutes at a time to load in, now it is being recorded at under 14 seconds. YouTuber ElAnalistaDeBits captured the comparison in the video below.

This is reportedly thanks to a new compression system being introduced to ready these titles for backwards compatibility on the PS5.

Other first-party titles improved by the new compression system appear to be Until Dawn and God of War.

The PS5 will be hitting global markets on 12th November before landing on UK shores on 19th November.