PS4 8.00 update is telling me I have no friends, which hurts

The latest update to the PS4’s operating software went live today and it’s already causing problems. Namely, removing PS4 friends lists.

Before installing the update, I noticed that my friend list was empty. Weird that no one was online but entirely possible. After installing the update, however, the list was unable to populate. A loading animation appeared, it took a long time, and then it gave a message stating there was an error and my friends list could not be loaded.

The update was supposed to merge the Party Chat and Messages functions to streamline the service ahead of the PS5 launch. On the PS Blog, senior director at SIE Content Communications, Sid Shuman, wrote: “Following this update, Party and Messages will be more tightly linked together and you will see changes to the UI. Both apps will now use the same ‘Groups’ of players for Party voice chats and message exchanges, instead of having different groups setup across the two apps. So now you can start a Party chat or send a message to the group you’ve previously chatted with across PS4, as well as PS5 when it launches.”

What the hell are you trying to get at, PlayStation? I have friends, I have LOTS of friends. How dare you!

At present, that is not the case for many users reporting issues with their friends lists and other error messages, and there is currently no sign of a fix. I don’t need my PlayStation calling me a Billy No-Mates so, hopefully, this error can be fixed soon.