Prowler will be a villain in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Insomniac Games have confirmed that Prowler will be among the villains in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Marvel’s official Twitter account tweeted a variant cover for The Amazing Spider-Man that is a tie-in to the game, revealing Prowler approaching Miles. Insomniac Games quote-tweeted the cover as confirmation.

Fans of Miles will know that this version of Prowler (there have been several is a majorly important part of his journey to becoming Spider-Man. Fans of Enter The Spider-Verse will also know that he has an absolutely terrifying theme. It makes sense for him to be in the game, given his connection to Miles, as well as his origins being tied to The Tinkerer, the main villain of the game.

This Prowler seems to have a more toned down, mercenary look as opposed fo the extravagant cape and green/purple power clashing style in the comics. It fits the aesthetic of the games to lose the cape, plus it makes more sense for a super-powered burglar to keep it as subtle as possible rather than a dude with a bright purple cape. Although those glowing green eyes may need a dimmer switch.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be a PS5 launch title and will also be available on PS4, from 12th November.