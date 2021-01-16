One of the best things about Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, are some of the ridiculous costumes you can customise your little bean with. From Sonic to Doom, dinosaurs and wizards, there is no end for how cute or silly you can look while you flail through each of the stages in Fall Guys.

Heck, that is adorable. No one will think of grabbing or pulling me with this on...

If you're a Prime Gaming member, you can add to your Fall Guys costume collection with this month's drop: the Slushie Bear Bundle. Appropriately themed for Season 3: Winter Knockout, the bundle includes the adorable Slushie Bear costume, along with 6500 kudos to give players a bit of a boost to their next in-game reward. If you're a Prime member, all you need to do is follow this link and follow the instructions to claim this month's content.

This is the second Fall Guys bundle to drop with Prime Gaming, after the two teamed up for a 'spicy collab' last month, and it won't be the last, with monthly drops lined up until the end of May.

If you missed January's offerings, including some GTA Online and Red Dead Two content, make sure to grab it while it's available. Prime Gaming has content dropping throughout January and as always we'll keep you posted on the latest content coming to the biggest games here at The Digital Fix.