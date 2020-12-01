Prime Gaming teams up with Ubisoft for December offerings

Amazon have teamed up with Ubisoft to offer Prime members exclusive in-game content in two of the newest titles from the AAA studio, including one yet to release. There's a AAA game to download on Origin as well over 30 games free to members that rotate every week.

The service now sits alongside other Prime benefits like Prime Video and Prime Reading, after Amazon rebranded Twitch Prime back in August. Offering in-game content and a growing library of free games for subscribers, the rebrand was the latest commitment to gaming from the company, who also have their own development studio, Amazon Gaming, as well as owning streaming service, Twitch.

Those of you waiting to play Ubisoft's soon to be released action-adventure game, Immortals Fenyx Rising will be able to kit themselves out in the Frozen Pack, which contains a helmet, outfit, wings and a campaign horse. The Greek Mythology inspired game which looks to have taken a lot of inspiration from 2017's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild comes out in a couple of days on 3rd December.

For those of you who prefer something that takes a look at the modern world, there's also content for Watch Dog: Legions and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. Offering a "satirical of contemporary British politics," Watch Dog: Legions was one of the best instalments in the series to date and this month Prime members will be able to don themselves in the Nerdcore and Futurist outfits while roaming around London. If getting a bit more involved in the action is your kind of thing, then you can access the Thatcher Gladiator Full Operator set on Rainbow Six Siege this month.

Star Wars: Squadrons, described as "the best Star Wars game of the Disney era," will be getting the Prime treatment on 9th December when players can "master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience", when they claim the two new pilot helmets: the Bold Approach and the Vibrant Approach.

While the game offerings with Prime Gaming are never going to match some of the other gaming subscription services, Amazon's previously mentioned dedication to gaming may see them change tack in the future, getting free games with a Prime subscription many will use for the other perks on offer, is always nice. The biggest game free to Prime Gaming members this month is EA's FPS Battlefield 3, which subscribers can download for free from Origin this month alongside a collection of titles from smaller studios.

HyperDot was nominated for the Innovation in Accessibility award at this month's The Game Awards - Tribe Games foudner and HyperDot Charles McGregor couldn't quite believe it when he found out last month - and the minimal action arcade masterpiece can be picked up for free with a Prime membership this month. Alongside HyperDot players can download Close to the Sun, which like Turmoil is another title that takes players back to the 19th century, this time players can experience a second era of scientific enlightenment, while Wizard of Legend is a fast-paced dungeon crawler with rogue-like elements, offering dynamic magical combat.

Gamious's Turmoil sees players drilling for oil in a simulation game set in 19th century North America. If you can't get enough Cold War action after flying through Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War's campaign, then Sigma Theory: Global Cold War might be your pick of the Prime Gaming offerings this month. The Mi-Clos Studio developed title sees players run their own intel agency, recruiting a squad of special agents along the way.

As well as everything mentioned above, there's in-game content for Roblox, Valorant, League of Legends, Paladins, Last Day on Earth, Black Desert Mobile, Legends of Runterra and Madden NFL 21.