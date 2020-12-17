Prime Gaming teams up with Fall Guys just in time for Season 3

Despite already announcing a slew of content and games to keep for Prime members earlier this month, Prime Gaming has teamed up with Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - or as the Fall Guys team call it - a 'spicy collab.'

Arriving just in time for Season 3 of Fall Guys, which dropped yesterday 15th December, Prime members can claim an adorable Winter Warmer costume, along with three crowns for use in the in-game store. Check it out below.

You can claim the Winter Warmer Bundle by visiting To claim the Winter Warmer Bundle, visit the link here and it looks like it similar content for Fall Guys will be on the way each month until March.

Prime members can also pick up another three games that have been added just in time for Christmas, with Yooka-Laylee and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair both available to claim and keep now, while the critically acclaimed couch co-op game Overcooked will be available to claim from 24 December. Members can also experience 7-days of ad-free play for Aquapark.io (available now) and Cube Surfer (available from 17 December).

Earlier this month Amazon announced their December offerings for Prime Gaming, teaming up with Ubisoft to offer content for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Siege and Watchdog: Legions, as well as exclusive content for Ubisoft's newest IP, Immortals Fenyx Rising. If you've not had a chance to check out one of the more cheeky interpretations of Greek mythology, you can check out our review here.

All of these offers are available to Prime members and can be claimed by visiting gaming.amazon.com