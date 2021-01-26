Prime Gaming and FIFA 21 team up

With the FA Cup out of the way and normal service set to resume in the Premier League this weekend, Prime Gaming and FIFA 21 have teamed up to help you get the best out of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The content drop follows the announcement of the Team of the Year (TOTY) cards in FUT 21, an ever-popular period in the year for Ultimate Team players. You can check out this month's content below:

1x 81+ OVR Player Pick Item

4x Rare Gold Player Items

Team of the Year player items are available in packs for a limited time

With eight further drops planned from now up until August, it seems Amazon will be supporting FIFA's online modes once again, after a similar partnership last year.

Last week Prime Gaming members gained access to the Slushie Bear bundle in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and with new games added at the start of every month, Amazon seem willing to push the service further in 2021. Don't worry about missing out on any of your Prime Gaming goodies, as we'll keep you updated on the latest content you can claim with your Prime membership here at The Digital Fix.

As always, you can claim the rewards through your Prime account or by following the link here.