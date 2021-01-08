It didn't seem that long ago that Prime Gaming was teaming up with Fall Guys as part of their December offerings, but it's a new year which means some new gaming rewards for Prime members.

It might be seven years old, but GTA V continues to be one of the most popular online games and this month Prime subscribers can take advantage of some generous discounts on items in-game, as well as picking up the Kosatka Sonar Station absolutely free.

For those of you more interested in the free games, there were five added in this month's rewards: strategy-shooter Void Bastards; a couple of construction games in When Ski Lifts Go Wrong and Bridge Constructor Playground; an audio-mystery title in Alt-Frequencies and finally; Along the Edge is a visual novel set in the European countryside.

League of Legends gets three drops this month: the first pack is available now, pack 2 arrives on 15 January and the final pack ten days later on 25 January.

Elsewhere, there is content available for Red Dead Online, Star Wars: Squadrons, Rogue Company, League of Legends and Legends of Runeterra among others. As always there is content dropping throughout the month, with the free games available right now, along with some of the content on offer this month.

If you're a Prime member, all you need to do log into your account over at Prime Gaming and follow the instructions.