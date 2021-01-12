Polish consumer protection watchdog investigating Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 developers CD Projekt Red are under investigation from the Polish Office of Competitive and Consumer Protection, it has been revealed.

First reported by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, a Polish business newspaper, a spokesperson for the organisation (UOKiK) revealed they had approached Cyberpunk developer/publisher CD Projekt Red to learn more about the troubles facing the game and what actions were being taken to tackle these issues.

In their translated statement, they said: "We will check how the manufacturer is working on the introduction of amendments or solution to difficulties preventing the game [to work] on different consoles, but also how it intends to act in relation to the persons who filed complaints and are dissatisfied with [their] purchase due to the inability to play games on owned equipment despite previous assurances [that it would work]."

Following these initial discussions, UOKiK will go on to make a decision on what the next steps of the investigation will entail.

If UOKiK find CD Projekt Red were misleading in the run-up to launch, and have failed to make sufficient efforts to fix these issues post-release, the organisation could fine the studio up to 10% of its annual income and/or impose refunds.

Cyberpunk 2077 faced a disastrous launch on current-gen consoles, with widely reported bugs and performance issues hindering many players ability to play the game. While the game plays and performs well on PC, current-gen console owners were definitely left in the dust. The game has since been delisted from the PS Store and Microsoft have offered full refunds to those who purchased the game through their store.