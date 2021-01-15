

Back in 1999, Nintendo released Pokémon Snap on the Nintendo64. A simple and classic game that tasked you with photographing Pokémon in their ‘natural’ habitats, Pokémon Snap’s popularity lasts to this day and yesterday Nintendo announced the release date for their aptly named, New Pokémon Snap.

New Pokemon Snap Trailer

New Pokémon Snap will release on Nintendo Switch on the 30th April 2021, and whilst its older edition only encompassed Pokémon from the 1st Generation of Pokémon, this game will be featuring many, many more from newer generations.

We will be exploring the Lental region in the game, which seems to have a wild range of climates for different types of Pokémon, assisting the new Professor Mirror and building up our ‘Photodex’. The final clip of the trailer sees the player meeting a Pokémon in a field alone and glowing, a strange experience you will be investigating in the game’s story, called the Illumina Phenomenon.

The announcement trailer seems to show many throwbacks to the original game, with even the old photographer’s vehicle being remodelled into their new graphics. The player will be getting up close with all these Pokémon once more, though this time in non-polygon forms, utilising throwing berries to get Pokémon to come closer, as you could in the original.

New Pokémon Snap is part of what appear to be many plans for Pokémon’s 25th anniversary year, with other plans hinted at that involve Katy Perry, or remakes of former games. Keep your eyes peeled for more as 2021 goes on!