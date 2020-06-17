The Pokémon Company showed off a new Pokemon Presents today at 14:00 GMT, the highlight of which was undoubtedly the announcement of a new Pokémon Snap game, coming to Nintendo Switch. Pokémon Cafe Mix and Pokémon Smile were also revealed as well as some news for Pokémon Sword and Shield players and Pokémon Go players.

Brushing your teeth has never been more fun with Pokémon Smile.

The Pokémon Company President and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara kicked off with the announcement of Pokémon Smile, an augmented reality game that kids can play while learning to brush their teeth. The trailer showed off how children can “rescue other Pokémon from cavity-causing bacteria” and brush their teeth alongside Pokémon thanks to the AR feature.

Pokémon Cafe Mix sees you mixing and matching Pokémon icons in between serving Pokemon Customers.

Ishihara then announced another new game coming to Nintendo Switch and mobile devices called Pokémon Cafe Mix a 'free-to-start' game with in-app purchases. Playing as the owner of a cafe, you can serve your Pokémon customers various goods and refreshments by completing puzzles either on your own or with the help of "staff Pokémon". You can expand your cafe, improve your tools and invite more Pokémon to your cafe. We didn't get a release date but it doesn't seem to be too far away.

Pokémon Snap is back! The iconic rail-shooter is getting a sequel for Nintendo Switch.

The third and final new game has been waiting for a sequel for 22 years and that's Pokémon Snap. While the Ishihara made clear that this game was "under construction" and so we shouldn't be expecting it too soon, it was welcome news to see such an iconic series coming to Nintendo Switch. One of the criticisms of the original Nintendo 64 game was the relatively small number of Pokémon featured and it looks like that issue at least has been addressed. Showing off a variety of different islands for you to explore, there were Pokémon of all shapes and sizes just kicking back in their natural environment ready to be snapped.

A Squirtle riding a Lapras was just one of the many instances of Pokémon living together in the trailer we saw today.

Pokémon Sword and Shield players can now journey to the Aisle of Armor, with the first part of the DLC available to play today. The expansion was announced in March's Nintendo Direct which we covered here. Sword and Shield players can also take part in a Max Raid battle against mythical Pokémon Zeraora, with the chance to obtain a shiny version if one million people worldwide win the special battle.

Pokémon Sword and Shield players have the chance to obtain the mythical Zeraora.

Lastly Pokemon Go players can look forward to a virtual Pokémon Go Fest. The annual event is going to be 100% virtual, making it accessible to more players than ever before. Ishihara also announced that mega evolution is coming to Pokemon Go as well as Galarian Farfetch'd.