Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Diamond Pearl remakes announced

After a couple of pretty underwhelming presentations from Sony and Nintendo the past couple of weeks, The Pokémon Company came storming out of the gates in 2021, announcing two new titles set in the Sinnoh region.

During a special live-streamed event ahead of the 25th anniversary of Pokémon Red and Blue, the company announced Pokémon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond, along with a new open-world adventure called Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Set in the Sinnoh region, Legends: Arceus will see the series mix the formula up, taking the game into an open-world over a more linear adventure.

Fans have been asking for an open-world Pokémon game for years, and it seems like we might be getting one in 2022, when Pokémon Legends: Arceus releases. Described as a 'pre-make' by developers, the game will offer "a new challenge and a new frontier for the Pokémon world."

Players will start with one of Rowlet, Oshawott or Cyndaquill, before venturing into grand vistas full of wild Pokémon. Players will be able to "study the pokémon's behaviours, sneak up to them, then throw poké balls."

Visually, the game looks similar to one of the Switch's best games - and arguably one of the greatest of all time - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Let's hope we get to see more of it soon.

We're getting Diamond and Pearl remakes and I'm excited but... I was just wondering if those Joy-Cons we can see drift. Asking for a friend.

Rumours had been floating around the Twittersphere for a while now, and today the remakes of the fourth-gen DS games, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, were announced. Sporting a retro-styled return to Sinnoh, rather than the aesthetic that we saw with the Let's Go titles, characters have more of a chibi feel, looking similar recent remaster of Link's Awakening.

We will set be getting full-size battles, despite the world looking a little smaller in size, though not as big as Sword and Shield's dynamaxing. There was no release date announced, but there was a release window, with the game due to be released in late 2021.

April 30th cannot come soon enough, Pokémon Snap looks awesome.

The presentation kicked off with a celebration of all things Pokémon, starting with the iconic Red and Green (Blue over in the west) in 1996, moving through the mainline games while giving each little peripheral and side product getting a nod. From the anime series and the trading card game that the series has spawned to the Pokémon Mini and the N64 Transfer Pak.

We also got another look at the upcoming Pokémon Snap that's due out on 30th April. Check out the new trailer, along with everything else announced in the full presentation below.