Pokémon GO Fest gets a new trailer courtesy of Rian Johnson

What happens when you cross Pokémon GO with the director the best Star Wars film? That surprisingly essential question now has an answer thanks to the trailer for Pokémon GO Fest 2020 which has seen Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out director, Rian Johnson, step behind the camera to direct.

Johnson is very much a Pokémon GO fan having been bitten by the AR game bug big time during lockdown. The trailer was shot in New Zealand and Rian Johnson directed remotely from his home in LA.