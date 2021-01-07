PogChamp is banned from Twitch after Gootecks tweets of support for Capitol Building violence

Twitch has taken steps to remove one of its most famous emotes from the platform, after the person who inspired the image posted controversial tweets during the violence inside the Capitol Building yesterday.

Former Street Fighter pro, Ryan Gutierrez, known as Gootecks, tweeted during the Capitol Building violence that saw pro-Trump supporters storm the building in a flagrant act of terrorism. The face behind the PogChamp emote asked if the death of the ‘MAGA Martyr’ – a female protestor who was shot and killed by Capitol police – would be "in vain."

He attempted to share a video of the incident from InfoWars, but the far-right conspiracy site is banned from Twitter in 2018 and his link was seemingly removed from the tweet.

The offending tweets, screenshot in case of deletion.

Gootecks sentiments were deemed to be “encouraging further violence” by Twitch and, as a result, his emote was banned from the streaming platform.

While the current PogChamp is banned, Twitch intends to come up with suitable replacement with the aid of the community, as it wants the sentiment and use of Pog to continue on Twitch as “its meaning is much bigger than the person depicted or image itself and it has a big place in Twitch culture.”

PogChamp is said to be the fifth most used emote on Twitch, having been posted in chats over 813 million times, according to Stream Elements.