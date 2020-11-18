PlayStation transform London's Oxford Circus ahead of PS5 launch

PlayStation UK, in partnership with Transport for London, has transformed the look of tube stations across London to promote the release of the PlayStation 5 in the UK tomorrow.

As part of the promotion, the iconic Tube roundels have been replaced with the equally iconic PlayStation symbols.

Additionally, the station's tunnels, platforms, and entrance/exits have also been transformed. These include: Changing the above-ground roundels at each of the station's four entrance/exits on the Oxford Circus/Regent Street junction. Roundels have also been changed on the walls of the Bakerloo, Victoria, and Central line platforms.







It's not just the look of the London Underground that is changing; four other stations have been renamed to honour some beloved PlayStation titles, featuring scenery and characters from fan favourite franchises. These include:

Mile End station pays homage to Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales by becoming Miles End

Lancaster Gate becomes Ratchet and Clankaster Gate

Seven Sisters has been renamed Gran Turismo 7 Sisters

West Ham station has become Horizon Forbidden West Ham

Warwick Light, Vice President at PlayStation UK said of the campaign: "The launch of the PlayStation 5 marks another defining moment in the history of the brand. We wanted to make the UK launch an unmissable event and celebrate it in a playful way with our fans by bringing together a British icon, the London Underground sign, with the iconic PlayStation shapes. Similarly, we're thrilled to be able to bring some of our most loved franchises to stations across London and truly celebrate the latest additions to these fan favourites."

Julie Dixon, Head of Customer Information, Design & Partnerships at Transport for London (TfL) also said: "We're delighted to have been able to work with PlayStation to support the launch of the new PlayStation 5 console. This fantastic partnership is a great example of how brands can work with us to use our stations and globally recognised roundels in a fun and creative way. Activities like this help us invest in the transport network for the benefit of all of our customers."

These changes will be in effect for 48 hours. Given there is a national lockdown and people are only asked to leave as part of an essential journey or exercise, so those wishing to see these new designs can see it all on the @PlayStationUK and @TfL channels.