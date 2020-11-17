PlayStation boss would not confirm if God of War Ragnarok would be PS5 exclusive

It looks like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales won't be the only first-party title being released on PS4 and PS5, with Sony CEO Jim Ryan all but confirming that God of War 2 will not be a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Ryan is asked point-blank if the upcoming sequel to our game of the generation, would be an exclusive on the recently released console. In response, Ryan simply told the newspaper, "Sorry. I’ve got nothing to say about that today."

With Sackboy, Horizon Forbidden West and the previously mentioned Miles Morales all cross-gen too, and with Sony recently announcing that they expect the transition from PS4 to PS5 to take "about three years", it would make sense that any first-party releases for the next two years at least to release on the PlayStation 4.

This is exactly how I will look at my PS5 when I finally snag one.

The announcement of God of War 2 was a welcome surprise and went down very well across social media (it went down quite well here at TDF too), with many fans of the PS4 title eager to control Kratos once again. I know cross-gen irks some people, games should be exclusive to a platform and shouldn't be held back by previous-gen... you know the arguments.

The way I see it, the more people can experience a great game, the better. If that means making games cross-gen for a while, then so be it, not everyone can afford to upgrade to a £399 PS5 in the current pandemic. Hopefully, we'll see more of this from Sony in the next year - will Final Fantasy XVI and Resident Evil 8 come to PS4 too?