PlayStation 5 gets priced and dated after their big showcase

After a rather excellent PlayStation 5 Showcase event, Sony finally dropped the mic on Microsoft with a confirmed launch date and price point for both their base model and digital-only editions.

The PS5 will hit select markets including North America and Japan on 12th November, followed by Europe and additional regions on 19th November.

Pricing varies between regions but there is roughly a 100 difference between the PS5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray™ disc drive and the Digital Edition. The Digital Edition has been priced to go toe to toe with the technically downgraded Xbox Series S, offering true next-gen power for a very competitive price.

Behold! Prices!

“Since we first announced our next generation console last year, we have received astounding support from developers and gaming fans all around the world, and it’s truly humbling,” said Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “Now we are just a couple of months away from launching PS5, which will offer a new generation of experiences that go beyond players’ expectations of how games can look, feel, sound, and play. We can’t wait for our fans to experience for themselves the incredible speed, the heightened immersion and the breathtaking games on PS5 when we launch this November.”

SIE has also revealed the price points for the following accessories that will launch beside the PS5:

DualSense™ Wireless Controller (standalone) – £59.99 (RRP)

PULSE 3D™ wireless headset – with 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones £89.99 (RRP)

HD Camera – with dual 1080p lenses for gamers to broadcast themselves along with their epic gameplay moments £49.99 (RRP)

Media Remote – to navigate movies and streaming services with ease £24.99 (RRP)

DualSense™ Charging Station – to conveniently charge two DualSense Wireless Controllers £24.99 (RRP)

Miles Morales will join the PS5 launch slate.

The PlayStation 5 launch day slate (as revealed by SIE Worldwide Studios) will be:

Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) – pre-installed on PS5

Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – £69.99 (RRP)

Destruction AllStars (Lucid Games / XDEV) – £69.99 (RRP)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – £51.99 (RRP)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) – £69.99 (RRP)

Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – £59.99 (RRP)

Pre-orders are expected later today (it was ‘tomorrow’ when I started writing this but you can see how much information there is!) so keep your eyes glued to your retailer of choice.