The PlayStation 5 Revealed - TWO consoles, vertical and horizontal orientations and new peripherals also revealed

Sony have unveiled the look of the PlayStation 5 at the end of tonight's presentation and it defies all expectation with TWO consoles coming - the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - the latter of which will be disc-less supporting digital downloads only.

The new consoles are sleek featuring smooth lines and perfectly match the new DualSense controller - which when seen in context looks beautiful.

In addition to the consoles a new headset, media remote and PlayStation Eye camera were also shown.

While the consoles were shown in vertical orientation in the video we believe they can also be used horizontally and the stand at the bottom will support the console either way.

PlayStation 5 Specifications

CPU Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.5 GHz GPU Custom RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOP, 36 CU at 2.23 GHz RAM 16 GB GDDR6 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 448 GB/s Internal Storage 825 GB SSD I/O throughput 5.5 GB/s (raw) / 8-9 GB/s (compressed) External Storage USB HDD Support / additional SSD support to be confirmed Physical Media 4K UHD Blu-ray / Digital Output Resolution 4K

In addition to the console reveal we got a much closer look at the DualSense controllers earlier this evening. Check out that reveal below.

