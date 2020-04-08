The sleek new PlayStation 5 DualSense controller has been revealed

Sony have at last given us a glimpse of their next generation aesthetic with the reveal of the first official images of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.

There has already been a lot of chatter online about the new controller with many accusing Sony of emulating the design of the Xbox controller. We think this is a little unfair - the stick placement and button layouts match the existing PlayStation DualShock 4 controller design but fitted within a more ergonomic hopefully more comfortable to hold shell.

The two-tone design also integrates the touchpad that is present on the DualShock 4 device and also includes the light bar in a way that is more visible when using the controller too.

The DualSense controller also includes haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. The battery life has been improved over the current generation and the controller is also lighter than before. The 'Share' button has been replaced with a 'Create' button which builds on the existing functionality.

Check out the PlayStation blog for more information on the design and functionality of the DualSense controller.