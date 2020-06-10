PlayStation 5 could be coming in at just under £600 according to a now-deleted Amazon listing

Amazon have popped up a number of 'Dummy' listings for PlayStation 5 games - and one for the console itself, which has since been removed.

The games all have retail prices of either £59.99 or £69.99 and include dummy listings for titles from Bethesda, Take 2, Konami, 2K and Koch Media.

More interestingly they did have a listing for the console itself - with a price of £599.99 with a 2TB SSD drive. That listing has been deleted but could be our first solid indication of the console's pricing.

Sony are set to reveal more on the PlayStation 5 during a live event that kicks off at 9AM BST tomorrow (11th June). We're expecting new game announcements and footage, and maybe even our first official look at the console itself - could that include the price? We reckon it's a little early for them to tell us how much it will cost but stranger things have happened.

