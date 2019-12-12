Planet Zoo - Arctic pack will bring a festive feel

Planet Zoo - Arctic pack will bring a festive feelPlatforms: PC
Frontier Developments have announced they plan to release an 'Arctic Pack' for zoo management simulation, Planet Zoo.
The new pack will add four new animal habitats alongside two new scenarios and hundreds of foliage and scenery items. It'll also introduce new animals to your zoo including:
Dall Sheep
- Native to north-western North America, ranging from white to slate brown in colour and having curved, yellowish-brown horns
- The sheep inhabit the subarctic mountain ranges of Alaska, the Yukon Territory, the Mackenzie Mountains in the western Northwest Territories, and central and northern British Columbia
- Dall sheep are found in relatively dry country and try to stay in a special combination of open alpine ridges, meadows, and steep slopes with extremely rugged ground in the immediate vicinity, to allow escape from predators that cannot travel quickly through such terrain.
Polar Bear
- The polar bear is a large species of bear that lives in the Arctic Circle and the Sub Arctic. Their coat is completely white, with dark eyes and a dark nose
- Polar bears are the largest land carnivores in the world
- Polar bears do not need to drink as they can produce water through digesting seal blubber
- With the exception of a mother with her cubs, polar bears are solitary
Arctic Wolf
- Arctic wolves, also known as white wolves, are a large canid species that live in Northern Canada and Greenland. They are large pack predators that feed mainly on muskoxen and arctic hares, although they may also eat foxes, birds and bear cubs as well as scavenge carrion.
- Arctic wolves are larger and stockier than other species of wolves to enable them to withstand the harsh conditions in which they live
- Arctic wolves can withstand temperatures as low as –53oC
Reindeer
- The reindeer is a species of ungulate that lives throughout the Arctic and Sub Arctic
- The appearance of reindeer changes depending on where they are from and the time of year, but generally they have a brown and white coat and face with a white underside and muzzle, often with darker coloration on the snout.
- The North American reindeer (caribou) migrates up to 5000km, the furthest of any land mammal
- The most mature and dominant reindeer stags have the largest antlers
The two scenarios will be set in:
Norway
- Players will head over to the Scandinavian fjords of Norway to build up a remote animal sanctuary, bringing new Arctic animals to their zoo, tending to their needs, and ensuring their habitats are suitable
Mexico
- Players will expand on an existing zoo that’s looking to bring a touch of frost to its guests, while learning how to keep native Arctic animals comfortable in a challenging hot climate
The Planet Zoo Arctic Pack will be available on Steam from 17th December priced at £9.99. On the same date there will be a free update for owners of the base game that will bring with it improvements, bug fixes and new features.