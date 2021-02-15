Phoenix Wright spin-off The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles has been rated for PC, PS4, and Switch

The Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has reportedly rated an unannounced port of the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney spin-off, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, for PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

First released on the Nintendo 3DS, The Great Ace Attorney and The Great Ace Attorney 2, were previously only seen in Japan. It was revealed Capcom would be bundled together as The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles during the Capcom data breach of November 2020.

Gematsu first spotted the game's rating with its English title, which suggests the English localisation is ready to go.

The Great Ace Attorney games are set in the late 1800s within the Ace Attorney universe. It stars Ryūnosuke Naruhodō, an ancestor of Ace Attorney star Phoenix Wright, who travels to England and meets Sherlock Holmes. Because, why not?

The Japanese launch trailer for The Great Ace Attorney

(Courtesy of IGN)

This will be a big win for Ace Attorney fans in the west who have not seen a new game in the series since 2016, with the 3DS release of Dual Destinies.