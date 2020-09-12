Phil Spencer showed us the Xbox Series S back in July and we did not notice

After their big reveal this week that Microsoft’s Xbox Series S was indeed a reality, and would be joining the Xbox Series X on 10th November, Xbox’s official twitter account has revealed that the Series S was actually in plain sight back in July. Sharing a screengrab from a keynote fireside stream held by Xbox big cheese Phil Spencer during GameLab 2020, the non-descript white box is resting on a bookshelf.

That is pretty cute but is it such a huge win that your system is so banal looking that no one could even tell it was a console? Without being told that was the Series S, I would’ve assumed it was an old unused router.