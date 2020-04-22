Peaky Blinders: Mastermind announced for PC and Consoles

TV series, Peaky Blinders, is making the jump to video games with the top-down strategy title, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind. Looking like it could be part of the Commandos or Desperados series, there has already been quite a lot of negative feedback to the games appearance - but really it looks fine and is still a while away from launch.

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is a puzzle-adventure game based on the multi-award-winning TV show where players will pull the strings, as Tommy Shelby and his gang seek to take control of the streets of Birmingham in the early 20th century.

Set right before the events of the first season, players will join the Shelby family's criminal organisation as they discover a sinister plot to put Tommy out of business. The game taps directly into Tommy's talent for planning complex scenarios in his head, with players forming strategies by taking control of key members of the Shelby family down on the ground.

“There’s a point in the show where Tommy Shelby explains he has no concern for the past, nor the future; all he cares about is a crucial moment he recalls the soldier’s minute,” details FuturLab Game Director, James Marsden.

“We designed our game around that idea, allowing the player to plan actions backward and forward in time, choreographing an ensemble cast of characters to synchronise their actions during these crucial moments. The player gets to feel like the smart and sophisticated leader that Tommy is, so we think becoming the mastermind will resonate with fans of the show and gamers alike. ”

In Peaky Blinders: Mastermind players will:

Witness the rise of Tommy Shelby as the true leader of the Peaky Blinders in early 20th century Birmingham

Utilise Tommy’s prowess for planning to set up complex scenarios

Control Tommy, Arthur, Polly and more on the ground as they pull off mission after mission

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is heading to the PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch this Summer.