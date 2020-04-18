Paul Haddad, voice of the original Leon Kennedy in Resident Evil 2, has died at 56

Paul Haddad, the actor who portrayed the original Leon Kennedy in the 1998 classic, Resident Evil 2, has passed away according to a statement by Invader Studios.

The British-born Canadian TV veteran had recently worked with Invader Studios on Daymare: 1998, a title developed as a tribute to the original Resident Evil games. The devs announced his sad passing in a statement via their Twitter account:

“Paul Haddad, our dear friend and an icon among the RE community, has passed away recently. We've been truly honored to have the chance to meet and work with such a great man and a brilliant professional that He was. Rest in Peace Paul… You will live forever in our hearts.”

Haddad made his acting debut in an episode of Night Heat in 1986 and would go on to feature prominently on television and video throughout the next three decades, including a prominent role in the iconic X-Men: The Animated Series as Quicksilver.

Resident Evil 2 was Haddad’s video game debut but he would remain a favourite within the Resident Evil fanbase for the decades that followed. He would only go on to star in two other titles in the medium: Hype: The Time Quest in 1999 and the aforementioned Daymare: 1998.

No official cause of death has been given at the time of publishing.

