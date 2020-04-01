Paradox are donating proceeds from the sales of their games to help the fight against Covid-19

Paradox are donating proceeds from the sales of their games to help the fight against Covid-19Platforms: PC
Paradox are donating the proceeds from the sales of a number of their games between now and 6pm on 3rd April to the WHO and United Nations Foundation to help the fight against the widening Coronavirus outbreak.
Games included in this fundraising include:
- BATTLETECH
- BATTLETECH Digital Deluxe Edition
- BATTLETECH Mercenary Collection
- Cities: Skylines
- Cities: Skylines Deluxe Edition
- Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition
- Hearts of Iron IV: Colonel Edition
- Knights of Pen and Paper 2
- Knights of Pen and Paper 2 Deluxe Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shadowrun Returns Deluxe
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall Director's Cut
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Extended Edition
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
- Surviving Mars
- Surviving Mars: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Surviving Mars: First Colony Edition
- Tyranny Deluxe Edition
- Tyranny Standard Edition
They have put together a list over on Steam that will include all you need to buy these games and help with the fundraising.