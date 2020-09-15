Overcooked! All You Can Eat will offer new accessibility options so everyone can burn down a kitchen

Team17 are among the best publishers out there today, always working with imaginative developers to make some of the most entertaining games for you and your friends.

One of their crown jewels is the Overcooked! franchise, a chaotic co-op puzzler that sees you and some friends scrambling to run a fast-paced kitchen. The beloved series is coming to next-gen consoles bundling together the first two games plus DLC, called Overcooked! All You Can Eat, and it promises a host of new content and features.

One of the big new features being added to the game is all-new accessibility options that will allow more and more people to be able to get in on the fun.

‘Assist mode’ will come with a number of features that tweaks the experience, including the option to increase level times, boost scores awarded for each meal, lengthen the recipe times; and even the ability to turn off the order expiration.

The new accessibility options will include the ability to activate dyslexia-friendly text; implement colour blind friendly chef indicators that are based on shapes rather than colours, and a scalable user interface for people with impaired eyesight.

Colour blind friendly chef indicators

Colour blind friendly chef indicators

Colour blind friendly chef indicators

Dyslexia friendly text

Dyslexia friendly text Some example of the accessibility options in Overcooked!

This is a fantastic step by Team17 and developer Ghost Town Games, something more games should be doing going forward. The Last of Us Part II garnered a lot of praise for their incredibly comprehensive accessibility options that open up a far more enjoyable, comfortable gaming experience for everyone. Steps like this really matter because games are for everyone.