Overcooked! All You Can Eat brings the culinary carnage to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch

Following their launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X, Team17 and Ghost Town Games have announced that Overcooked! All You Can Eat will now be coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Steam, and Xbox One as of 23rd March.

This definitive collection of Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 comes with all 200 + levels from both games, all DLC, seven new levels, and a brand-new assist mode. The game has been remade to run at up to 4K, and a smooth 60fps (30fps on Nintendo Switch). This edition will also bring cross-platform multiplayer to the series for the first time via a free post-launch update.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat will come with the full back catalogue of chef models, plus three new ones and, for a limited time only, The Muppet’s Swedish Chef will be available to download for free for all Overcooked! All You Can Eat players.

We praised Overcooked: All You Can Eat's accessibility options when they were announced last year. This new platform expansion will thankfully open up the game to even more players than ever before.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat will be available digitally on all platforms and is launching physically on Nintendo Switch and PS4 on the 23rd March.